Suspect in Utica Craigslist scam charged with grand larceny

UTICA, N.Y. – A man who allegedly stole $1,700 from an apartment seeker through a Craigslist scam was arrested in Utica on March 28.

Matthew Poirier, 39, of Utica, is accused of taking a deposit in February for a fake rental property he advertised online.

The victim of the scam told police she went to the apartment in question and found out that someone already lived there, and that Poirier had no ownership or right to rent out that unit.

When the victim contacted police, an investigation was launched, which included reviewing nearby surveillance video. The suspect was seen on video and police reached out to the public to help identify him.

Poirier was arrested by Yorkville police and handed over to the Utica Police Department where he was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.