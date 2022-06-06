Suspect in Utica Fastrac shooting pleads guilty to murder

UTICA, N.Y. – The man accused in a fatal shooting at a South Utica Fastrac in February faces a minimum sentence of 20 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder in Oneida County Court Monday.
Anthony Willis was charged with the death of 43-year-old Aaron Higgs, who was shot in the head in a vehicle at the gas station. Police say surveillance footage placed Willis in the backseat of Higgs' vehicle at the time of the shooting. Willis then fled on foot and was found behind a house on Noyes Street.
Police say Willis had narcotics and more than $40,000 in cash on him when he was arrested.
In addition to second-degree murder, Willis was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance, but those charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.
Willis will be sentenced on Aug. 8.