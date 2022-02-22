Suspect on Oneida County's Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Florida

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A man who has been sought by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office since 2020 was arrested in Florida earlier this month.
Joseph A. Styles, 32, formerly of Utica, was on the sheriff’s Top 10 Most Wanted list for 2021 on a criminal drug possession charge following an incident in October of 2020.
In January, the sheriff’s office learned Styles had moved to Florida. With the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Styles was arrested after he was found hiding in a home in Crestview, Florida on Feb. 1.
Styles was extradited to New York on Feb. 19, and is being held at the Oneida County jail pending arraignment.