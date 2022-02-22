 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Suspect on Oneida County's Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
Joseph A. Styles

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A man who has been sought by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office since 2020 was arrested in Florida earlier this month.

Joseph A. Styles, 32, formerly of Utica, was on the sheriff’s Top 10 Most Wanted list for 2021 on a criminal drug possession charge following an incident in October of 2020.

In January, the sheriff’s office learned Styles had moved to Florida. With the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Styles was arrested after he was found hiding in a home in Crestview, Florida on Feb. 1.

Styles was extradited to New York on Feb. 19, and is being held at the Oneida County jail pending arraignment.

Recommended for you