Suspect steals purse from elderly woman in Rome, but concerned bystanders get it back

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating after a 92-year-old woman was robbed while in her parked vehicle outside of Bill’s Variety on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Police say a female suspect came out of the store around 10:20 a.m. and jumped into the passenger seat of the vehicle, demanding cash and the victim’s purse. The victim tried to fight the suspect but was ultimately overpowered and the purse was stolen.
The suspect fled on a bicycle, but the store owner and bystanders who witnessed the incident chased her and got the purse back to return to the victim.
Police did not repot any arrests in this case, but say the investigation is ongoing.