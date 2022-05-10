Suspects detained after shots fired on West Dominick Street in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police have suspects detained after shots were fired on West Dominick Street Tuesday afternoon.
Neighbors reported hearing the shots just after 2 p.m. on the 900 block.
Part of West Dominick Street is closed from North Charles Street toward the light at Erie Boulevard as officers investigate at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Police say the incident was not random.
It is unclear how many suspects have been detained at this time. Police say more information will be released when it becomes available.
The investigation is ongoing.