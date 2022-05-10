 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values between 15 to 25
percent this afternoon, east winds gusting up to 15 mph and very
dry conditions will lead to an elevated risk for wildfire spread
today across central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

Suspects detained after shots fired on West Dominick Street in Rome

  • Updated
  • 0
Shots fired on West Dominick Street in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police have suspects detained after shots were fired on West Dominick Street Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors reported hearing the shots just after 2 p.m. on the 900 block.

Part of West Dominick Street is closed from North Charles Street toward the light at Erie Boulevard as officers investigate at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police say the incident was not random.

It is unclear how many suspects have been detained at this time. Police say more information will be released when it becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Recommended for you