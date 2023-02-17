Suspects in fake jewelry scam at Rome Walmart arrested in Madison County

ONEIDA, N.Y. – The two people accused of scamming a man out of $1,300 in the parking lot of the Rome Walmart last week were arrested in Oneida while trying to swindle others.
On Feb. 15, Oneida police were notified about a man and a woman at the Oneida Walmart who were reportedly in a black SUV trying to sell fake AirPods for gas money.
The department was aware of a similar incident that happened in Rome on Feb. 8, when a man gave the scammers $1,300 in exchange for fake gold jewelry, as collateral, after they pleaded for money to help them travel back to Florida.
After approaching people at the Oneida Walmart, the suspects left and were stopped on Route 5 by members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers saw fake gold necklaces and rings inside the vehicle, and after searching further, they found fake Apple AirPods and fake iPhones, all with the same serial number. There was also other jewelry and $4,000 in cash.
According to Oneida police, the two admitted to trying to sell the products knowing they were all fake. The officers seized the items as evidence.
The GPS inside the vehicle also showed that the suspects were on their way to the Walmart in East Syracuse, likely to try their scam on other unsuspecting customers.
Police say there was also evidence that the two had been in Florida, Nebraska, Washington and California.
The suspects were identified as 27-year-old Ionut Mustate and 22-year-old Frasineau Rodica-Ioana. The two had identification from Washington state and from Romania.
They were both charged with attempted petit larceny and soliciting without a license and were later released with appearance tickets.
Due to the charges and their immigration status, Oneida police notified the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about the suspects' allegation against the suspects.
Authorities say people should never offer money in exchange for items under these types of circumstances.