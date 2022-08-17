Suspects sought after apartment vandalized in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are searching for suspects after an apartment on Main Street was vandalized Tuesday evening.
According to police, a baseball bat was used to break the apartment windows just after 6 p.m.
Police are trying to identify a group of at least seven people who left the scene in two Volkswagen Jettas, one white with a stripe down the hood and the other black with a sticker on the driver-side bumper. Police Chief Jeffrey Kopec says a male was driving the white car and a woman was driving the black car.
The suspects were captured on surveillance video at the scene, and police have posted photos to social media to enlist the public’s help in identifying the people or locating the vehicles.
Anyone with information can call the station at 315-736-1944 or email a confidential tip to: tips@whitesboropd.org.