Suspects sought following early-morning vandalism at Boonville barber shop

BOONVILLE, N.Y. – Sattler's Barber Shop in Boonville was damaged late last week and authorities are looking for the culprits.
The antique barber pole outside the front of the building was broken around 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 16. Surveillance video shows a male and a female walking past the barber shop around that time. The sheriff’s office posted some of the footage Friday, asking for help from the public identifying the two.
Anyone with information that may help in this case is asked to call Investigator Mark VanNamee at 315-765-2219.