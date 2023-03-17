Suspicious activity investigation leads to drug arrest in Whitesboro

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. – Whitestown police made a drug arrest on Clark Mills Road Friday morning while investigating suspicious activity in the area.
An officer stopped two men riding bicycles, one of whom was carrying a tire rim. One of the men, 46-year-old Lucas Payne, was a suspect in an open drug investigation in Whitesboro, so an officer from Whitesboro Police Department was called to the scene.
Payne was searched and police say officers found methamphetamine and other items that were possibly stolen.
Payne was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, one from the previous investigation and one from Friday’s incident.
Payne was released with an appearance ticket.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.