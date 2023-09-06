 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will occur
in the urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Syracuse Homicide Suspect Found in Utica

  • Updated
  • 0
Luther Seay

Submitted Photo

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Tuesday, the Syracuse Police Department contacted the Utica Police Department to advise UPD that a homicide suspect was believed to be in Utica. 

On Sept. 3, SPD responded to the 800 block of Butternut Street in Syracuse for a stabbing incident. 

Nguvu Warren, 52, was suffering from injuries sustained from being stabbed by "a sharp bladed instrument," SPD said. 

"Life-saving measures were immediately undertaken by first responders. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, Nguvu ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene," according to Syracuse police. 

Numerous people were interviewed as part of the SPD's investigation into the stabbing.

Evidence and video were recovered, processed and analyzed, officials said. 

From the investigation, SPD identified 50-year-old Luther Seay.

UPD was able to obtain information on Seay's whereabouts through the use of his EBT card at Utica businesses. 

"Members of the Warrants and GIVE units then proceeded to attempt to locate this party, and at approximately 7:45 p.m., they located him walking on the 500 block of Plant St. The officers then took the party into custody without issue," according to UPD.

Seay was transported to meet with SPD officers. 

Seay was charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. 

He is awaiting arraignment. 

Seay was on parole at the time of his arrest, the SPD said. 

SPD added that the investigation is still ongoing. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you