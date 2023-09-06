Syracuse Homicide Suspect Found in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Tuesday, the Syracuse Police Department contacted the Utica Police Department to advise UPD that a homicide suspect was believed to be in Utica.
On Sept. 3, SPD responded to the 800 block of Butternut Street in Syracuse for a stabbing incident.
Nguvu Warren, 52, was suffering from injuries sustained from being stabbed by "a sharp bladed instrument," SPD said.
"Life-saving measures were immediately undertaken by first responders. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, Nguvu ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene," according to Syracuse police.
Numerous people were interviewed as part of the SPD's investigation into the stabbing.
Evidence and video were recovered, processed and analyzed, officials said.
From the investigation, SPD identified 50-year-old Luther Seay.
UPD was able to obtain information on Seay's whereabouts through the use of his EBT card at Utica businesses.
"Members of the Warrants and GIVE units then proceeded to attempt to locate this party, and at approximately 7:45 p.m., they located him walking on the 500 block of Plant St. The officers then took the party into custody without issue," according to UPD.
Seay was transported to meet with SPD officers.
Seay was charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.
He is awaiting arraignment.
Seay was on parole at the time of his arrest, the SPD said.
SPD added that the investigation is still ongoing.