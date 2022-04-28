Syracuse woman accused of stealing more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from Boscov's

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – New Hartford police arrested a Syracuse woman who allegedly stole more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from Boscov’s earlier this week.
On Tuesday, April 26, officers were called to Sangertown Square around 8 p.m. after Boscov’s employees reported a woman stealing items and leaving in a vehicle.
Police found the suspected vehicle in a nearby shopping plaza and identified the passenger, 38-year-old Sonya M. Phillips, as the theft suspect.
Phillips was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.
She was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.