Syracuse woman accused of stealing more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from Boscov's

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL NEW YORK... Relative humidity levels will drop between 16 to 28 percent this afternoon. Also, expect northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph gusting up to 35 mph at times, highest in the Catskills. These very dry and windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon across all of Central NY. The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No burn permits are issued.