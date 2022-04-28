 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL
NEW YORK...

Relative humidity levels will drop between 16 to 28 percent this
afternoon. Also, expect northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph gusting up
to 35 mph at times, highest in the Catskills. These very dry and
windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread
this afternoon across all of Central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

Syracuse woman accused of stealing more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from Boscov's

  • Updated
  • 0
Sonya Phillips

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – New Hartford police arrested a Syracuse woman who allegedly stole more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from Boscov’s earlier this week.

On Tuesday, April 26, officers were called to Sangertown Square around 8 p.m. after Boscov’s employees reported a woman stealing items and leaving in a vehicle.

Police found the suspected vehicle in a nearby shopping plaza and identified the passenger, 38-year-old Sonya M. Phillips, as the theft suspect.

Phillips was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.

She was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

Recommended for you