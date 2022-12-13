Taberg man convicted in brother's 2021 murder

UTICA, N.Y. – Matthew Westcott was convicted Tuesday of murdering his brother at their family home in Taberg last year.
A jury found Matthew guilty of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Matthew shot and killed his brother, James Westcott, in September of 2021 during a family argument at the Route 69 home where they both lived with their parents and other brother, Michael Westcott.
Michael was initially charged in James' death as well, but admitted to lying to police about stabbing James, and pleaded guilty to making a false statement. He also testified against Matthew during the trial.
Matthew is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10, 2023.