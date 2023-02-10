Taberg man who shot and killed brother in 2021 sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

UTICA, N.Y. – The Taberg man convicted of murdering his brother at their family home in 2021 received the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison on Friday.
Matthew Westcott shot and killed his brother, James Westcott, during a family argument at the home on Route 69 where the two lived with their parents and brother, Michael Westcott.
Both Matthew and Michael were initially charged with James’ murder, but Michael later pleaded guilty to making a punishable false written statement. As part of a plea deal, he agreed to testify against Matthew.
In December of 2022, Matthew was convicted of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
He was also sentenced to 2 ⅓ to seven years in prison for criminal possession of a weapon charge. Both sentences will run concurrently.