Teacher from Frankfort accused of putting camera in staff bathroom

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – A Frankfort man who teaches at an Albany County middle school is facing charges after allegedly putting a camera the school’s staff bathroom.
Colonie police say a faculty member found a suspicious device that looked like a phone charger but turned out to be a covert camera.
According to police, the camera contained multiple videos and images of male and female staff members. There is no current evidence of any footage of students.
Based on the evidence, officers arrested 57-year-old Patrick Morgan, a 5th-grade teacher who has worked in the district for 28 years.
Morgan is charged with two counts of unlawful surveillance, but police say more charges are likely to follow.