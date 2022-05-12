 Skip to main content
Teen accused of damaging pickup truck windshield in Annsville

Savannah M. Hunt

ANNSVILLE, N.Y. – An 18-year-old is accused of damaging the windshield of a Ford pickup truck in the town of Annsville last month.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was called to Main Street on the afternoon of April 27 for a domestic incident, where it was alleged that Savannah M. Hunt, of Anssville, caused the damage to the vehicle.

On Thursday, Hunt was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

She was taken into custody and held in the Oneida County jail pending arraignment.

