Teen accused of setting fire to pile of clothes in Utica home

UTICA, N.Y. – A 16-year-old who police say lit a pile of clothes on fire in a Utica home last week has been charged with arson.
On Wednesday, April 6, police were called to the 300 block of Kossuth Street when a resident reported a smell of smoke after seeing an unknown juvenile leaving his home.
The witness told police he could see smoke coming from the hallway the juvenile had just walked out of, and got all eight people out of the house. The man then chased the 16-year-old and held him until police arrived.
After investigating, police determined the juvenile set fire to a pile of clothes in the hallway. Police say there was no damage to the home.
The teen was charged with fifth-degree arson and second-degree burglary and then released to his parents. He is scheduled to return to family court at a later date.