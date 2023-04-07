Teen accused of stealing computers, cell phones out of vehicle in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A 17-year-old is accused of stealing bags full of electronics out of a vehicle in Utica Thursday evening.
Police officers were called to the 600 block of Blandina Street around 5:15 p.m. after a woman called to report a theft as it was happening. She told police she saw a male enter her vehicle and steal several bags containing computers and cell phones. Her purse was also stolen.
When the woman went outside to confront the thief, he ran away.
The woman provided a description of the suspect to the responding officers. One of the officers spotted the male, but when the officer got out of his vehicle, the suspect fled.
The officers caught the suspect after chasing him through backyards and over fences.
The woman positively identified the male and he was taken to the police station.
Police learned he was 17 years old, so the case was turned over to the Juvenile Aid Unit.
The teen was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.
His name will not be released due to his age.