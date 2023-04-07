 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD IN PARTS OF CENTRAL NEW YORK
TODAY...

Despite the recent rainfall, relative humidity values will drop to
30 to 35 percent across portions of central New York this
afternoon, while northwest winds will gust to 25 mph at times.
Some grasses and other fine fuels will begin to rapidly dry out,
elevating the risk for fire spread.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

Teen accused of stealing computers, cell phones out of vehicle in Utica

  • Updated
  • 0
Utica police truck

UTICA, N.Y. – A 17-year-old is accused of stealing bags full of electronics out of a vehicle in Utica Thursday evening.

Police officers were called to the 600 block of Blandina Street around 5:15 p.m. after a woman called to report a theft as it was happening. She told police she saw a male enter her vehicle and steal several bags containing computers and cell phones. Her purse was also stolen.

When the woman went outside to confront the thief, he ran away.

The woman provided a description of the suspect to the responding officers. One of the officers spotted the male, but when the officer got out of his vehicle, the suspect fled.

The officers caught the suspect after chasing him through backyards and over fences.

The woman positively identified the male and he was taken to the police station.

Police learned he was 17 years old, so the case was turned over to the Juvenile Aid Unit.

The teen was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.

His name will not be released due to his age.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you