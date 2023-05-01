Teen accused of threatening a shooting at Utica middle school

A 16-year-old boy in Utica is accused of threatening a shooting at a local middle school.
Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Utica police were notified about a message sent in a group chat threatening school violence. The person who made the report said they took screenshots of the threatening messages and photos of guns that were also sent.
Police were able to identify the suspect and went to his home to speak with him and his parents. Officers confirmed the boy had made the threats and sent pictures of two weapons in the group chat. Police say the weapons were BB guns and officers secured them at the scene.
An investigator with the Juvenile Aid Unit charged the teen with making a terroristic threat.
His name will not be released due to his age.