Teen facing charges after vehicle, house hit by gunshots in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a 16-year-old admitted to shooting a gun on Nichols Street, damaging a vehicle and a home on the 600 block.
Officers were called to the scene around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, March 18, where they found two people inside a gray sedan with a bullet hole in the driver's side door. The two told police an unknown black male was shooting at them while they were stopped in front of a house. Upon further investigation, police found that several bullets had also hit a house on the block.
The investigation was turned over to the GIVE Unit, and a bulletin was distributed with still shots of the suspected shooter, who was recognized by one of the investigators as a 16-year-old from Utica.
The investigator worked with members of Oneida County Probation to conduct a home check on the suspect. Police say they found evidence confirming the teen’s involvement, and that he eventually confessed.
The teen was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He was then released into the care of his guardians.
Due to his age, the suspect’s name will not be released.