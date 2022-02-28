Teen facing gun charges following foot chase in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a 16-year-old was found walking through East Utica with a ghost gun over the weekend.
On Sunday, Feb. 27, officers were patrolling an area where shots were fired recently, and attempted to stop two juveniles walking on the 300 block of Pellettieri Avenue.
When the officers approached the teens, they both ran from the scene. After a brief chase on foot, officers caught one of the suspects, and found a loaded 9mm gun during a pat frisk. The gun also had an extended magazine with 18 rounds.
Police took the 16-year-old to the station and the Juvenile Aid Unit charged him with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.
The other teen was issued a traffic ticket and released at the scene.
Because of their ages, police say no names or photos will be released.