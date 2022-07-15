Teen sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl in Utica area

UTICA, N.Y. – A 19-year-old from Utica who admitted to distributing fentanyl was sentenced to 60 months in prison in federal court on Thursday.
Kymani “K-Bizz” Minott pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to distribute and distribution of fentanyl. According to the Justice Department, Minott admitted to conspiring with others to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl to customers in the Utica area in March of 2021. He also admitted to distributing about 5 grams of a fentanyl mixture in Utica in June of that year.
Once his prison term is served, Minott will also be under supervised release for four years.