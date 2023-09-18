Test Drive Takes Wrong Turn: Utica Woman Tries Out Used Car; Never Returns It

UTICA, N.Y. -- A Utica woman is facing felony charges after test driving a car and not returning it to the dealership.
On Sept. 14, troopers were advised that a woman was out for a test drive and wasn't coming back with the car.
New York State Police said that the woman told the dealership that "she’d like the vehicle checked out by her mechanic up the road but never returned."
On Sept. 15, troopers learned that the car was traveling on I-90.
Troopers identified the woman as 48-year-old Theresa Price of Utica.
"Price and the vehicle were located at a truck stop in the town of Pembroke," troopers said.
Price was taken to the Otsego County Jail for arraignment.
Price is charged with grand larceny.