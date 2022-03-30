Testimony continues in Utica barbershop murder trial

UTICA, N.Y. – Testimony continued Wednesday in the murder trial of Jaleak Scarborough and Hakim Muhammad.
Both men are charged with the murder of Lemeke Pittman, who was fatally shot at a Utica barbershop last spring.
Police officers took the stand Wednesday, as well as a man in the car with both defendants. The witness says Scarborough and Muhammad were driving around and drinking prior to the shooting. He also says they parked on Dudley Avenue and Scarborough got out of the vehicle, but he didn’t know how long or what he was doing.
Testimony will resume Thursday morning.