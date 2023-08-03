The Impacts of Retail Theft

UTICA, N.Y. -- According to a Retail Council Survey organized retail crime has gone up 26.5% over the last year.
It’s estimated to be over a $100 billion a year problem nationally.
Here in New York theft under a thousand dollars is considered a misdemeanor that carries no jail time.
Assemblyman Brian Miller, (R) 122nd District says it New York's retail crime problems stem from lawmakers in Albany.
"Those who are organizing and participating in retail thefts are essentially a revolving door of criminals with no consequences, which is a result of Bail Reform Laws implemented by New York State," he said.
Chanatry’s Hometown Market has thousands of dollars of products stolen from their store every month, and Owner Mark Chanatry says much of the theft is happening by the same individuals.
"We put on extra labor just to watch for security. We had to put on security. The biggest problem I see is repeat offenders. It’s organized crime," he said.
If something isn’t done to curb theft here in New York, curbside pickup may end up being the only way to get retail items.
Assemblyman Brian Miller elaborates on how that could happen.
"Last year you were able to go get a tube of toothpaste and not have it locked up and have to wait for a clerk to get there. The grocery store business could change. It could be you know you call in and your order’s picked," Miller said.
Local political representatives want the Governor to sign legislation establishing a task force that would provide independent expert opinions on the most effective ways to combat organized retail crime.
Local suggestions include retail networking, funding for additional security measures, local ordinances, and even public identification of known thieves.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente also has concerns over public safety.
"You see it happen and then you see a clerk maybe get in the way, and then violence occurs. You see citizens getting in the way, and violence can occur. That shouldn’t happen," he said.
Chanatry believes it's going to require action in Albany to make a difference. He suggests making theft over $500, a felony, and believes something has to be done sooner rather than later.
"Albany has to say, 'Hey, listen, what are we going to do to protect these people,' because you know we got 16, 17, 18-year-old girls working in there. We do not want to put them in harm’s way, and it becomes a safety matter, and until they make consequences for their actions this is going to continue."
The only changes Governor Kathy Hochul made to N.Y.’s Bail Reform Law eliminates the clause that forced judges to consider the "least restrictive" bail option.
Now, judges can choose what they believe is "necessary to reasonably assure" a defendant's return to court.
Should the Governor sign legislation to create a task force, it would have one year to complete their study before presenting their findings to the governor, and the Attorney General.