 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thendara man accused of assaulting someone with hair straightener

  • Updated
  • 0

THENDARA, N.Y. – A Thendara man is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted someone with a hair straightener last week.

Officers were called to a residence on Sept. 8 regarding a domestic dispute that happened that morning at 8 a.m.

Following an investigation, police determined that 42-year-old Kevin Frisbee punched the victim in the face numerous times and used a hair straightener to hit the victim in the back of the head, destroying the straightener and causing concussion-like symptoms.

Frisbee was arrested later that evening and charged with third-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon and attempted assault.

An order of protection was also issued on the victim’s behalf.

Frisbee was released with appearance tickets.

Recommended for you