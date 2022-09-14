Thendara man accused of assaulting someone with hair straightener

THENDARA, N.Y. – A Thendara man is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted someone with a hair straightener last week.
Officers were called to a residence on Sept. 8 regarding a domestic dispute that happened that morning at 8 a.m.
Following an investigation, police determined that 42-year-old Kevin Frisbee punched the victim in the face numerous times and used a hair straightener to hit the victim in the back of the head, destroying the straightener and causing concussion-like symptoms.
Frisbee was arrested later that evening and charged with third-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon and attempted assault.
An order of protection was also issued on the victim’s behalf.
Frisbee was released with appearance tickets.