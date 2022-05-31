Thieves steal from at least 7 unlocked cars in Yorkville in less than 3 hours

YORKVILLE, N.Y. -- In two and a half hours early Monday morning, at least seven people became crime victims in the Village of Yorkville, while many of them slept.
“We had about 7 or 8 larcenies through unlocked motor vehicles. All the vehicles were unlocked. Items that were taken were cash and wallets and credit cards," says Yorkville Police Chief F.A. Allen.
It happened between midnight and 2:30 a.m., on Whitesboro Street, and side streets, including Bayliss, Russell and Oatley. About an hour after that mini spree, suspects stole a man's vehicle at gunpoint on McBride Ave. But, thanks to a large amount of tips and surveillance video from neighbors, police say this ambush was unrelated to all the vehicle larcenies
“Basically, a male met up with a female and they were going back to her residence, which was supposed to be unoccupied. When they entered the residence, the male was ambushed by two other males," says Chief Allen.
Police are looking for multiple suspects. And once again, they remind everyone: lock your doors. In most cases, the thieves will move on to an easier target.