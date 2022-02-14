Third suspect in fatal barbershop shooting pleads guilty to conspiracy

UTICA, N.Y. – One of three suspects charged following a fatal shooting in a Utica barbershop last year has pleaded guilty to conspiracy.
Lemeke Pittman was murdered inside a barbershop on the corner of Seymour Avenue and James Street in May.
Following a three-month search, 31-year-old Christian Rodriguez was arrested in Queens in August of 2021 after he and two other men were indicted for murder.
Jaleak Scarborough, 21, and Hakim Muhammad, 19, were arrested prior to Rodriguez.
In court Monday, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to conspiracy after admitting he gave Scarborough clothing to try and prevent his capture.
Rodriguez is facing four to nine years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7.