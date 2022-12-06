Town of Lee man charged with predatory sexual assault of girl under 13

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. – A man from the town of Lee was arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a girl under the age of 13.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Shawn Westcott subjected the girl to sexual contact throughout 2019.
The investigation started when the allegations were reported to the Child Advocacy Center in January 2021.
After the investigation was finished the case was turned over to a grand jury.
Westcott is charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, criminal sexual act and sexual abuse, all felonies.
Westcott was remanded to the Oneida County jail in lieu of $40,000 bail.
The victim in this case has been offered services through the CAC. An order of protection was also issued against Westcott on the girl’s behalf.