Town of Marshall man accused of having sexual contact with underage girl

TOWN OF MARSHALL, N.Y. – A 36-year-old man from the town of Marshall is accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.
According to the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, they started investigating after they were alerted on May 18.
Investigators say Jody A. Hartle Jr. had subjected the child to sexual contact in early May.
Hartle was arrested on May 20 and charged with third-degree rape, an E felony.
He was processed and is being held on $15,000 bail or $30,000 bond.
The victim was offered services through the CAC and an order of protection was issued on her behalf.