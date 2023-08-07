Town of Sangerfield Man Arrested for Violating Requirements of State's Sex Offender Registry Program

SANGERFIELD, N.Y. -- A Town of Sangerfield man has been arrested for violating his requirements set forth in the New York State Sex Offender Registry Program when he could not be located at his residence.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said that the investigation began on April 16 when an investigator was required to check on Leon G. Marriott, 41.
"Marriott is a registered Level 1 sex offender and could not be located at his residence for his routine check," officials said.
"Marriott had not been living at his residence and was possibly living in the City of Utica. Upon doing so, Marriott failed to change his address in the sex offender registry. Sex offenders are required to change their address in the registry within 10 days of moving," officials continued.
Attempts to locate Marriott failed and an arrest warrant was applied for and obtained.
"On August 3, 2023," the Sheriff's Office said, "members of the Criminal Investigation Unit, Utica Police Warrants Unit and Oneida County Sheriff’s Warrants Unit, located Marriott at a residence in the City of Utica and arrested him on the arrest warrant for Failing to Register his Change of Address, a Class E Felony under the New York State Corrections Law."
He was taken to the Sheriff's Office, where he was processed and later held at Centralized Arraignment.
"After arraignment, Marriott was held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Whitestown Town Court at a later date," officials stated.
Also, according to the Sheriff's Office, Marriott had a prior warrant in another county. He was found to be in violation of an active order of protection at the time of his arrest.
"Further charges are pending," officials concluded.