Town of Webb assessor arrested after allegedly placing camera to record employees in office

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – The Town of Webb assessor was arrested over the weekend and charged with felony eavesdropping.
State Police say, the arrest is the result of an investigation into Justin Masters allegedly placing a camera to record employees in their office, which is illegal.
State Police say a complaint was filed on Dec. 16, 2022, regarding an incident that happened in the town of Webb. Following an investigation, Justin Masters was arrested on Jan. 27.
Limited details are available about what the investigation uncovered, including whether or not the allegations had anything to do with Masters’ job as town assessor.
The assessor’s office closed temporarily on Dec. 20, 2022, and reopened on Jan. 23.
The town supervisor says Masters is still employed with the town.