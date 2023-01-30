 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. The highest snow amounts will be in northern
Onondaga, northern Madison, and western Oneida Counties.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach one inch
per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Town of Webb assessor arrested after allegedly placing camera to record employees in office

  • 0
Arrest handcuffs

Associated Press

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – The Town of Webb assessor was arrested over the weekend and charged with felony eavesdropping.

State Police say, the arrest is the result of an investigation into Justin Masters allegedly placing a camera to record employees in their office, which is illegal.

State Police say a complaint was filed on Dec. 16, 2022, regarding an incident that happened in the town of Webb. Following an investigation, Justin Masters was arrested on Jan. 27.

Limited details are available about what the investigation uncovered, including whether or not the allegations had anything to do with Masters’ job as town assessor.

The assessor’s office closed temporarily on Dec. 20, 2022, and reopened on Jan. 23.

The town supervisor says Masters is still employed with the town.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

