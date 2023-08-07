Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department said that officers conducted a vehicle stop on South Street near Steuben Street relative to traffic law violations.
"During the course of the stop the officers witnessed narcotics contraband and paraphernalia in plain sight providing cause for them to conduct a more thorough interview and search of the vehicle and occupants," UPD said.
Officers located "suspected crack cocaine on a passenger, William Brown, age 61 of Utica."
Brown was detained as the investigation continued.
"While conducting a search of the driver area, the officers located a corner knotted baggie containing a quantity of suspected crack cocaine," UPD said.
When they searched the driver, they located 26 individual bags of the same suspected crack cocaine and cash.
"The driver, James Garret, age 61, of Utica was then handcuffed as well. Both parties were transported to the Utica Police Department," UPD said.
Garret was charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree
Brown was charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree