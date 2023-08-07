 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
occurring.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
county, Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be
passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 412 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the
warned area.  Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rome, Lee, Vienna, Sylvan Beach, Taberg, Blossvale and Verona
Beach.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest in Utica

  • Updated
  • 0
Garrett/Brown

Submitted Photos

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department said that officers conducted a vehicle stop on South Street near Steuben Street relative to traffic law violations.

"During the course of the stop the officers witnessed narcotics contraband and paraphernalia in plain sight providing cause for them to conduct a more thorough interview and search of the vehicle and occupants," UPD said. 

Officers located "suspected crack cocaine on a passenger, William Brown, age 61 of Utica."

Brown was detained as the investigation continued. 

"While conducting a search of the driver area, the officers located a corner knotted baggie containing a quantity of suspected crack cocaine," UPD said. 

When they searched the driver, they located 26 individual bags of the same suspected crack cocaine and cash. 

"The driver, James Garret, age 61, of Utica was then handcuffed as well. Both parties were transported to the Utica Police Department," UPD said. 

Garret was charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree

Brown was charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree

