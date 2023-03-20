Traffic stop leads to gun arrest in Utica's Cornhill

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun possession charges following a traffic stop in Cornhill Sunday evening.
Asad Mohamed, 19, was pulled over on the 400 block of Jame Street just after 6 p.m. for traffic violations.
Utica police say there were two children in the vehicle with Mohamed at the time.
According to police, Mohamed was driving without a valid license and had an outstanding warrant out of Texas. Because he did not have a license, the vehicle had to be towed from James Street.
While police were taking inventory of the vehicle, they found a large quantity of handgun ammunition and a loaded .38 caliber revolver in a backpack on the floor in the back seat.
Mohamed was arrested and the two children were turned over to their parents.
Mohamed was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and traffic violations.