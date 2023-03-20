 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Traffic stop leads to gun arrest in Utica's Cornhill

  • Updated
  • 0
Asad Mohamed

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun possession charges following a traffic stop in Cornhill Sunday evening.

Asad Mohamed, 19, was pulled over on the 400 block of Jame Street just after 6 p.m. for traffic violations.

Utica police say there were two children in the vehicle with Mohamed at the time.

According to police, Mohamed was driving without a valid license and had an outstanding warrant out of Texas. Because he did not have a license, the vehicle had to be towed from James Street.

While police were taking inventory of the vehicle, they found a large quantity of handgun ammunition and a loaded .38 caliber revolver in a backpack on the floor in the back seat.

Asad Mohamed arrest

Mohamed was arrested and the two children were turned over to their parents.

Mohamed was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and traffic violations.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you