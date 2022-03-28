Trial begins for suspects accused of murdering man at Utica barbershop

UTICA, N.Y. – The jury was selected Monday in the trial for the two men accused of murdering 26-year-old Lemeke Pittman inside a Utica barbershop last spring.
Opening statements were also made and testimony will begin Tuesday.
Jaleak Scarborough, 21, and Hakim Muhammad, 19, were both indicted on second-degree murder charges after Pittman was fatally shot at the barbershop on the corner of Seymour Avenue and James Street in May of 2021. Both men pleaded not guilty.
A third suspect in the case, 31-year-old Christian Rodriguez, was arrested in August of 2021. In February, he pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge, admitting to giving Scarborough clothes to try and help him evade authorities.
Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7.