Trial begins for suspects accused of murdering man at Utica barbershop

  • Updated
UTICA, N.Y. – The jury was selected Monday in the trial for the two men accused of murdering 26-year-old Lemeke Pittman inside a Utica barbershop last spring.

Opening statements were also made and testimony will begin Tuesday.

Jaleak Scarborough, 21, and Hakim Muhammad, 19, were both indicted on second-degree murder charges after Pittman was fatally shot at the barbershop on the corner of Seymour Avenue and James Street in May of 2021. Both men pleaded not guilty.

Jaleak Scarborough
Hakim Muhammad

A third suspect in the case, 31-year-old Christian Rodriguez, was arrested in August of 2021. In February, he pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge, admitting to giving Scarborough clothes to try and help him evade authorities.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7.

