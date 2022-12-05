Trial begins for Taberg man accused of killing brother

UTICA, N.Y. – The trial started Monday for Matthew Westcott, the man accused of shooting and killing his brother at their family home in Taberg in September of 2021.
Jury selection started Monday morning in Oneida County Court and opening arguments were expected to begin in the afternoon.
Matthew allegedly killed his brother, James, during a family argument on Sept. 17, 2021.
During the investigation, a third brother, Michael Westcott, told police he stabbed James in the head after he was shot. Last week, Michael admitted to police that he lied and was charged with making a punishable false written statement. He also agreed to testify against Matthew at trial.
Testimony will likely begin on Tuesday.