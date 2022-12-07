Trio accused of sexually abusing children in Madison County over course of 4 years

ONEIDA, N.Y. – Three people are accused of sexually abusing multiple young children in Oneida over the course of four years, according to an indictment by a Madison County grand jury.
Oneida police say the victims ranged from 4 to 12 years old, but did specify how many the victims there allegedly were.
Police also say the abuse took place between 2012 and 2016.
No other information was released regarding the allegations.
The three suspects were recently indicted for their roles in the alleged abuse after a lengthy investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
The New York State Police/US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found one of the suspects, 41-year-old Theodore ‘Teddy’ Presley III, in Watertown on Nov. 22 and took him into custody. He is charged with:
- Two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child
- Two counts of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child
- Two counts of second-degree assault
He was remanded to the Madison County jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail and $1 million bond.
Johnathan Presley, 42, turned himself in on Nov. 22 and was also remanded to the Madison County jail. His bail was set at $100,000 cash or $500,000 bond. He is charged with:
- Predatory sexual assault against a child
- First-degree course of sexual conduct against a child
The fugitive task force found the third suspect, 36-year-old Tanaia Graham, in Syracuse on Wednesday. She was taken into custody and turned over to Oneida police. She is charged with:
- First-degree rape
She was also remanded to the Madison County jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.
All of the suspects are scheduled to appear in court at later dates.