Trio allegedly found driving stolen vehicle in town of Norwich

NORWICH, N.Y. – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office found a car stolen out of New Hartford during a trespassing investigation in the town of Norwich on Wednesday.
Deputies found a man and two women accused of trespassing at a residence, and upon further investigation, discovered the vehicle they had driven to the home was reported stolen in New Hartford in June.
Following the investigation, deputies arrested 41-year-old Aaron Gabriel, 33-year-old Tami Lyn Gray, of Norwich, and 37-year-old Jennifer Pollock, also of Norwich.
The three were charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and conspiracy.
According to the sheriff’s office, all three suspects were remanded to the county jail with bail set and an undisclosed amount.