TSA finds loaded handgun in carry-on at Syracuse airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A West Virginia man was arrested at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport after the Transportation Security Administration found a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag.
The .380 handgun, loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber, was found on the X-ray machine during screening.
According to TSA, the man, whose name was not released, claimed he drove to New York for work and decided to fly back, but forgot he had his gun with him.
Syracuse police were called to the airport and the man was arrested.
According to Bart R. Johnson, TSA federal security director for upstate New York, the man is facing a federal financial penalty.
According to the TSA, guns can be transported on flights but must be unloaded and packed in a hard, locked case. The airlines must also be notified ahead of time.
This is the second time this year a loaded handgun has been confiscated at the Syracuse airport.