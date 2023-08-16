TSA Prevents Clinton Man from Bringing Loaded Gun onto Flight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- A Clinton man is facing a federal financial civil penalty for trying to bring his loaded handgun onto a flight on Aug. 15.
Transportation Security Administration officers at Syracuse Hancock International Airport detected the loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on bag. It was spotted by an officer in the checkpoint X-ray machine.
"The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber," TSA officials said.
Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Police were notified, and they confiscated the weapon.
The Clinton man, whose name was not released by the TSA, did have a state gun permit, the TSA said. However, he faces a federal financial civil penalty, which "can run as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances."
“If you own a firearm," Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security director for airports in Upstate New York, said, "it is your responsibility to properly pack and declare it."
“Not knowing where a loaded firearm is at all times is reckless, and it places everyone at the airport in danger,” Johnson continued.
According to the TSA, "Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website."
