TSA Prevents Clinton Man from Bringing Loaded Gun onto Flight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- A Clinton man is facing a federal financial civil penalty for trying to bring his loaded handgun onto a flight on Aug. 15.

Transportation Security Administration officers at Syracuse Hancock International Airport detected the loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on bag. It was spotted by an officer in the checkpoint X-ray machine.

"The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber," TSA officials said.

Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Police were notified, and they confiscated the weapon.

The Clinton man, whose name was not released by the TSA, did have a state gun permit, the TSA said. However, he faces a federal financial civil penalty, which "can run as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances."

“If you own a firearm," Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security director for airports in Upstate New York, said, "it is your responsibility to properly pack and declare it."

“Not knowing where a loaded firearm is at all times is reckless, and it places everyone at the airport in danger,” Johnson continued.

According to the TSA, "Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website."

More from the TSA: "Firearms are not permitted through a security checkpoint because passengers should not have access to a firearm during a flight. This even applies to travelers with concealed carry permits or are enrolled in the TSA PreCheck® program, who will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges if they bring a gun to a checkpoint. Individuals who bring their gun to a security checkpoint also face a federal financial civil penalty. Last year, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. Eighty-eight percent were loaded. TSA firearms catches at the checkpoint at Syracuse Hancock International Airport, 2021 to 2023: Year 2021 2022 2023 (as of 8/15/23) Guns caught at SYR Airport checkpoint: 3 6 3 Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty because TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a gun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane," according to TSA officials.

