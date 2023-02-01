Two arrested in relation to shooting of 12-year-old and adult male in August

UTICA, N.Y. -- Two people were arrested on Wednesday in relation to a shooting that injured a 12-year-old and an adult male on Aug. 16, 2022.
Last week an Oneida County grand jury returned indicted two suspects in connection with the shooting.
On Feb. 1, Shakeal Hendricks, 30, and Willie Linder, 36, both of Utica, were located by members of the New York/New Jersey U.S. Marshall's Task Force, UPD Warrants, Special Investigations Unit, Oneida County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Federal Probation and arrested.
Hendricks and Linder were charged with first-degree assault and first-degree attempted assault. Hendricks was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
Back in August, Utica police and Utica fire units were dispatched to the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street near a candlelight vigil for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the 12-year-old victim and the child's mother, who told police the victim was struck in face by a bullet.
The child was first transported to a local hospital and then to a Syracuse hospital where surgery was performed to remove the bullet, which was lodged in his jaw. The injuries were non-life threatening.
As the units were attending to this victim, another call for a gunshot victim was received at Sunset Street and Oswego Street, where police located a 29-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to St. Elizabeth’s for his non-life threatening injuries.
Additional arrests are expected to be made as the investigation continues. Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call them at 315-223-3556 or submit an anonymous tip online.