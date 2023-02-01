Two arrested in relation to shooting of 12-year-old and adult male in August

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO
1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 knots and waves
11 to 15 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy
freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected,
and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario from
Sodus Bay to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 PM EST this evening. For
the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 AM Friday to 1 AM EST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO NOON
EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...In New York, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan
counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to
be Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Two arrested in relation to shooting of 12-year-old and adult male in August

Two facing charged for shooting incident from August

UTICA, N.Y. -- Two people were arrested on Wednesday in relation to a shooting that injured a 12-year-old and an adult male on Aug. 16, 2022. 

Last week an Oneida County grand jury returned indicted two suspects in connection with the shooting.

On Feb. 1, Shakeal Hendricks, 30, and Willie Linder, 36, both of Utica, were located by members of the New York/New Jersey U.S. Marshall's Task Force, UPD Warrants, Special Investigations Unit, Oneida County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Federal Probation and arrested.

Hendricks and Linder were charged with first-degree assault and first-degree attempted assault. Hendricks was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Back in August, Utica police and Utica fire units were dispatched to the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street near a candlelight vigil for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the 12-year-old victim and the child's mother, who told police the victim was struck in face by a bullet.

The child was first transported to a local hospital and then to a Syracuse hospital where surgery was performed to remove the bullet, which was lodged in his jaw. The injuries were non-life threatening. 

As the units were attending to this victim, another call for a gunshot victim was received at Sunset Street and Oswego Street, where police located a 29-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to St. Elizabeth’s for his non-life threatening injuries.

Additional arrests are expected to be made as the investigation continues. Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call them at 315-223-3556 or submit an anonymous tip online

