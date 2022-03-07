Unadilla man accused of trying to sexually assault woman while posing as firefighter

A Unadilla man is accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman after impersonating a firefighter to get inside her home.
According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, the victim allowed 33-year-old Felix J. Hartman into her home on Friday, March 4, after he claimed to be a member of the fire department. Hartman allegedly tried to rape the woman once he was in the house, injuring her arm during the struggle.
After Hartman left, the victim called a neighbor who contacted 911.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated and released the following day. An order of protection against Hartman has been issued on her behalf.
Later that same day, New York State Police received another sexual assault complaint in the town of Otego involving the same suspect. Police worked with the sheriff’s office to locate Hartman at his home in Unadilla, where he was arrested and charged with:
- Burglary
- Attempted rape
- Assault
- Forcible touching
- Stalking
- Criminal impersonation
Hartman was arraigned and remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.
The sheriff says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.