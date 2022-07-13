UPD: 2 teens lead officers on pursuit in stolen car

UTICA, N.Y. – Two teens were released with appearance tickets after leading Utica police on a short chase in a stolen car Tuesday night.
According to police, patrol officers spotted a vehicle around 10 p.m. that had been reported stolen an hour earlier. The officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver would not comply. Police were led on a short pursuit before two males jumped from the car and started running away from the scene.
The two were located nearby and officers found a .22 caliber handgun on the ground near one of the suspects. Police say a thermal imaging device used at the scene showed the gun had just been in someone’s possession.
When police learned the two were both 17 years old, they were taken to the police station and the case was assigned to the Juvenile Aid Unit.
One of the teens was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The other was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Police say their names will not be released due to their age.