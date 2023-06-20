UPD and Oneida County police agencies to split $1.5 million from NYS to fight illegal guns

Governor Hochul has announced $36 million for police agencies' "GIVE" programs.
That stands for gun-involved violence elimination. Utica Police and Oneida County agencies will share about $1.5 million for their GIVE programs. Utica's police chief says they'll likely get slightly less than half of that total. Some of it will go toward technology.
"We'll be able to purchase pole cameras, additional pole cameras, and stationary plate readers. These will come in handy, especially when we find more and more during these investigations you don't have cooperating witnesses, so we are making a lot of cases based on our own identification by our officers based on this technology," says Utica Police Chief, Mark Williams.
Chief Williams says the GIVE program helped take 72 illegal guns off the city's streets last year. So far this year, that figure is in the 50s.