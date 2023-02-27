 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches...with up to 10 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as
30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida and Chenango
counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and the
Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates as high as 1.5 inches per
hour are expected this evening and into the early overnight
hours. The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will
create hazardous travel conditions. The snow will be wet with a
high water content...making shoveling very difficult. The snow
will taper off slowly late Tuesday morning and eventually end
by the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

UPD arrests man wanted on weapons charges out of Orange County

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest

Associated Press

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man wanted on an arrest warrant out of Orange County was found in Utica over the weekend.

Utica police officers spotted 34-year-old Tyrone Burks walking on Varick Street on Feb. 26. Knowing he had a warrant out for violent weapons-related charges, and his history of violence toward law enforcement, police officers coordinated their approach before confronting Burks.

Officers were able to take him into custody quickly before he could resist arrest or run from the scene.

Burks was later turned over to New York State Police to be transported to Middletown on the outstanding warrant.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you