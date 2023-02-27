UPD arrests man wanted on weapons charges out of Orange County

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man wanted on an arrest warrant out of Orange County was found in Utica over the weekend.
Utica police officers spotted 34-year-old Tyrone Burks walking on Varick Street on Feb. 26. Knowing he had a warrant out for violent weapons-related charges, and his history of violence toward law enforcement, police officers coordinated their approach before confronting Burks.
Officers were able to take him into custody quickly before he could resist arrest or run from the scene.
Burks was later turned over to New York State Police to be transported to Middletown on the outstanding warrant.