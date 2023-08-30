UPD Asks for Public's Help Locating Level 2 Sex Offender

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a Level 2 sex offender.
Michael Turner, 40, failed to report a change of address, which is the condition of his Level 2 Sex Offender status.
According to New York State, Level 2 is a distinction for an offender who is at "moderate risk of repeat offense."
Also at Level 2, the duration of time an offender is on the Sex Offender Registry is life.
"When the Utica Police Department Sex Offender Unit conducted its required checks of Turner, it was learned that he no longer resided at the listed address, and thus violated the conditions of his status," officials stated.
A warrant has been issued for Turner.
If you have information on Turner's whereabouts, call the UPD's Sex Offender Unit at 315-223-3512 or the Warrants department at 315-223-3580.