UPD finds several baggies of suspected meth during traffic stop on Steuben Street

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was arrested after police say they found drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday night.
Tha Leh Pow, 40, was stopped while driving on the 1200 block of Steuben Street around 10:30 p.m. for vehicle and traffic violations.
According to Utica police, officers saw contraband in the vehicle, providing cause for a search. During the search, police say several baggies of suspected methamphetamine were found along with $1,200 in cash.
Pow was arrested and charged with third- and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and other vehicle and traffic violations.