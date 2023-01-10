UPD investigating shooting on 1500 block of Oneida Street

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the 1500 block of Oneida Street near Clinton Place Tuesday night.
Calls came in shortly before 7 p.m. Utica Police tell NEWSChannel 2 that when they arrived the victim was gone. However, multiple shell casings were found in a driveway.
As they were processing the scene, they received a call from the St. Elizabeth's about a male that had gunshot wounds to his arm and leg.
Utica Police say his wounds are not life-threatening.
There are no suspects in custody but the investigation is ongoing.
Utica Police are asking that if anyone was in the area at the time or anyone has any information regarding the shooting to call 315-223-3556.