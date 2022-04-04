UPD investigating shooting threat written on bathroom wall at Notre Dame

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to Notre Dame Junior Senior High School Monday to investigate a shooting threat written on a bathroom wall.
According to a letter to families from Executive Principal Roy Kane, students reported seeing a message threatening a school shooting on Tuesday, April 5.
Police were called to the school to investigate Monday morning. Officers worked with campus security to review internal security systems, and remained at the school as an added precaution There will also be UPD officers at Notre Dame throughout the day Tuesday, as well as extra police patrols in the area for the rest of the week.
The investigation into the credibility and origin of the threat is ongoing.
Kane says both the superintendent of catholic schools of the Syracuse dioceses as well as the president of the Notre Dame board of trustees were notified about the threat.