UPD looking for suspect after shots fired on Walnut Street

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired on Walnut Street Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the 1200 block around 8:30 a.m., where they found four spent shell casings from a .45 caliber gun.
It is not yet clear if anyone was injured or any property was damaged.
Police say the suspect is a younger black male who was wearing a white hoodie and jeans. The suspect was last seen heading south on City Street and possibly entering a blue sports car.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Major Crimes unit at 315-223-3556 or leave an anonymous tip at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.