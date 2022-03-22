 Skip to main content
UPD looking for suspect after shots fired on Walnut Street

Walnut Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired on Walnut Street Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1200 block around 8:30 a.m., where they found four spent shell casings from a .45 caliber gun.

It is not yet clear if anyone was injured or any property was damaged.

Police say the suspect is a younger black male who was wearing a white hoodie and jeans. The suspect was last seen heading south on City Street and possibly entering a blue sports car.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Major Crimes unit at 315-223-3556 or leave an anonymous tip at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.

